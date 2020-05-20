With great weather and an easing of some restrictions we saw the first signs of recovery for the Gippsland visitor economy on the weekend.
Reports from Wilsons Prom and the Gippsland Lakes indicated there were a lot of people around. This is a positive sign that people will return, however we need to be cautious as a region to strike the right balance between finding the appropriate time to openly welcome visitors back to stimulate our tourism sector, with that of maintaining our reputation as a safe and trusted destination to visit in future.
This remains a public health issue and if we go too hard too soon it could be to our longer term detriment.
Let’s keep doing the right thing and prepare for a gradual return of visitors.
Terry Robinson, Chief Executive Officer, Destination Gippsland.