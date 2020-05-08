GIPPSLAND South MP Danny O’Brien has called for ongoing funding for Victorian Landcare facilitators.
Mr O’Brien said Landcare facilitator funding expired last year, and a one-year stay of execution was about to expire.
Landcare performed a vital environmental service to Victorians and the state government needed to support the work of facilitators, he said.
“Our Landcare facilitators are generally paid a very small amount of money for some part-time work, but they help coordinate and deliver tens of thousands of hours of environmental work across our landscapes.
“The Landcare program has been one of the most successful environmental collaborations this country has seen, and our various Landcare branches and networks have done fantastic work throughout Gippsland,” Mr O’Brien said.
“Their works include things such as re-vegetating denuded and eroded landscapes, protecting rivers and streams, improving farm productivity and working with other agencies to deliver practical work on the ground.”