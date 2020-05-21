AS OF Thursday, May 21, 2020, the total number of coronavirus cases in Victoria was 1581, a net increase of one on the previous day.
Of the four new confirmed cases, three are associated with the Cedar Meats outbreak, taking the total number of cases for this cluster to 106.
Three cases have been removed from Victoria’s total; two due to duplication and one transferred interstate.
In Gippsland the number of confirmed cases remains at 33 since the outbreak started but it has been weeks since the region officially had any active cases.
Locally, Gippsland’s six municipalities have recorded cases as follows: Bass Coast 4, Baw Baw 5, East Gippsland 1, Latrobe 7, South Gippsland 5, and Wellington.
There were no new cases related to outbreaks at aged care facilities. There were no further cases linked to McDonald’s restaurants.
But concern remains that 168 of the state’s cases have an unknown source of infection, an increase of two since Wednesday.
Ten people are in hospital, including five people in intensive care. 18 people have died, and 1473 people have recovered.
Of the total 1581 cases, there have been 1310 in metropolitan Melbourne and 232 in regional Victoria. A number of cases remain under investigation.
There have been 181 confirmed cases in healthcare workers, an increase of one since the last report.
More than 378,000 tests have been received by the department since January 1, 2020.