THE Grantville Community Music Victoria camp is going online.
The annual event will be accessible for free online to music lovers across the state.
It is designed for community music makers and leaders of all experience, all ages and all skill levels.
The two-day program includes a virtual street band, percussion, discussion, ukulele workshops, singing, improvisation and a kids’ workshop.
Community Music Victoria Grantville Online will be held on May 29 and 30.
Head to www.cmvic.org.au to sign up.