BASS Coast Adult Learning Centre (BCAL) in Wonthaggi is seeking donations of seeds, seedlings and fertiliser to keep its not-for-profit community garden going strong.
Produce from the garden goes to community members in need, including through the Wonthaggi Salvation Army food bank.
To donate, contact BCAL via www.facebook.com/bcadultlearning, info@bcal.vic.edu.au or on 56723115.
Help community garden grow
