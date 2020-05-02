INVERLOCH singer songwriters Kate Appleyard and Ben Mawdsley, aka Souly Us, have released a new single aimed at inspiring listeners to fight through the emotional strain of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Penned in Nashville two years ago for the duo’s debut album Alive, ‘Fighter’ is described as an uplifting song about getting through the hard times.
It wasn’t originally intended as a single, but Kate and Ben felt its themes needed to be shared now more than ever, and made the decision to release it via radio and streaming services last Friday, May 1, aiming to reach “as many people as possible”.
“Never in our lifetimes did we think we would be releasing this during a worldwide pandemic, but this song has the potential to do something really worthwhile, so we wanted to put it into the spotlight and give it the chance to shine,” Kate said.
Inspired by personal experiences of life’s “inevitable” ups and downs, Ben and Kate hope Fighter can “make people believe they can get through the hard times and can do anything”.
“We want to provide people with some strength and positivity,” Kate said.
The song is available now via Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes and Google Play.
Follow Souly Us on Facebook to see livestreamed performances every weekend for as long as social distancing restrictions remain in place.
Inverloch musicians fight pandemic fears with uplifting new single
INVERLOCH singer songwriters Kate Appleyard and Ben Mawdsley, aka Souly Us, have released a new single aimed at inspiring listeners to fight through the emotional strain of the COVID-19 pandemic.