YOU don’t get rated as 5.0 out of 5 on Trip Advisor and ranked at the very top of Bookings.com for nothing.
In fact, the Trip Advisor summary says it all:
“Grey Goose @ Smiths’ boutique bed & breakfast is a perfect getaway situated on 10 acres with stunning rural views overlooking Smiths Beach estate and ocean views towards Cape Woolamai.
“It is the perfect base to explore Phillip Island’s natural scenic attractions such as the penguins or koalas while being only 800 metres from the world-famous Grand Prix track.”
So, it goes without saying that Glen and Heather Davidson of Grey Goose were delighted with the news that overnight accommodation providers could accept bookings for dates from June 1, 2020 onwards.
“We heard the announcement, but we’ll only be opening up the apartment initially,” said Glen at the weekend.
“We’ll hold off on the bed and breakfast for the time being.”
The apartment for two, overlooking spectacular Smiths Beach and the rugged coastline towards Cape Woolamai, comes with cosy log fire, full kitchen and large sun deck for recharging your vitamin D.
“We’ve fully supported the need for the restrictions, in fact we closed down before the directive came through from the government because we had our own concerns.
“There’s protocols to be followed for guest accommodation and we’ll be observing all of that before we open again.”
But, like many of their counterparts on the Island, they’ll immediately be opening their books for visitors.
“Being on the road to the Penguins and close to the grand prix track, most of our bookings come from those two, probably 80%, including a lot of overseas guests who find us on Bookings.com, so it’s a bit unknown at this stage but we’ll just be happy to be open again,” said Glen.
The couple have operated Grey Goose @ Smiths for five years but have long-time family connections on the Island.
They love it and are more than happy to share.
Here’s what the Premier had to say on Sunday, May 24, 2020:
From 11:59 pm on May 31, you’ll be able to have a total of 20 people in your home. For a family of five, that means 15 visitors. Outdoor gatherings can also increase to 20.
Overnight stays can resume at private residences. And importantly, for our tourism industry, so can overnight stays in accommodation.
In good news for those itching to pitch their tent, this will also apply to campgrounds and caravan parks – but not with communal facilities like kitchens or bathrooms so we can stay safe.