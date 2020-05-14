TWO Leongatha trees have missed out on the prestigious title of ‘2020 Victorian Tree of the Year’.
The Chestnut Leaved Oak at Mossvale Park and the Lemon-scented Gum on the corner of the South Gippsland Highway and Smith Street were announced as finalists for the coveted title by the National Trust of Australia (Victoria).
But the 281 elms that comprise the Bacchus Marsh Avenue of Honour collectively took out the award.
This is the first time that a collection of trees has been awarded the coveted title, which was decided by a popular vote on the National Trust’s Facebook page.
The Bacchus Marsh Avenue of Honour stormed to victory with 1061 votes out of a total of 3450.
The Lemon-scented Gum received 333 votes and the Chestnut Leaved Oak received 327.