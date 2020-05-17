SERVICE clubs are the heart of our communities and it takes more than a pandemic to slow these dedicated volunteers down.
Rotary Club of Leongatha president David Panther said he was in awe of Rotarians who continued to find ways of making a difference.
One heart-warming example came from Leongatha Rotarian Marj Pearson who came up with a plan to gather up some winter woollies for people who lost everything in the recent bushfires.
“This idea has gone viral with many friends, acquaintances and the lawn bowls fraternity all now helping out,” David said.
The club has now packed a van load of jumpers, beanies, scarves and other handmade, donated and preloved items ready for the trip.
“I would like to thank Marj on behalf of the club for her inspirational work and shows us all what we can do to make a difference” David said.
The Rotary Club of Leongatha is also taking steps to keep its members engaged and connected, despite isolation rules that prevent face-to-face gatherings, and held its first Zoom meeting on Monday, May 18.