LEONGATHA’S Janie Gordon absolutely smashed it out of the park on Sunday night in Channel Nine’s The Voice Blind Auditions, turning Boy George, Kelly Rowland, Delta Goodrem and ultimately Guy Sebastian for a clean sweep with a haunting rendition of the Eva Cassidy hit, Songbird.
But if her powerful, controlled, pure voice surprised some in the audience, many locals know she’s been gearing up for something like this for a long time.
Recognised early on by Leongatha Lyric Theatre, Wonthaggi Theatrical Group and FAMDA at Foster as a rare talent, she has worked hard to hone her craft at every opportunity including weddings, music festivals, special events and almost anywhere she could find an appreciative crowd.
As a result, she has connected strongly with the local music and theatre scene and also the general community, turning heads throughout South Gippsland and Bass Coast, wherever she has performed.
As such, there was an avalanche of support locally when she was selected to join Delta’s Team for the next stage of the competition, against it must be said, some exceptional talent.
Messages included:
Meghan Dal Masetto: You are amazing! That was such a beautiful audition! Good luck for the season.
Karen Milkins-Hendry: Bloody brilliant! So pure and authentic – can’t wait to watch your journey.
Wayne Moloney: WOW Janie, the purity and effortless of your voice is thrilling to hear. Chookas for the rest of your journey.
Carmel Slater: Amazing! So excited for you.
Janie got the thumbs up from Channel Nine’s publicity team too.
“Janie’s soothing tones see a Four Chair Turn with every coach vying to have her join their team on The Voice 2020.
Not only is Janie Gordon a singer of note but she’s also a songwriter who has been prepared to share her skills and her experience with others as a regular at Elly Poletti’s annual Camp Bravo, among other opportunities.
Janie has received tuition from Elly and it shows but as many locals have already recognised, she has the ability to go all the way in something like this.
But just imagine the professional level support she will receive as well.
Janie was delighted to have made it through.
“One of the most exciting things I have ever done. Tune in tonight 7:30 on Channel 9 to see if I turn a chair,” she said before the segment aired on TV, also taking time to praise the other artists.
“Woooohoooo!! Team Delta here we go!! Can’t wait for this wonderful journey. Thank you @deltagoodrem. I’m still starstruck.”
Check out the audition which so impressed The Voice’s celebrity judges: https://9now.nine.com.au/the-voice/videos/blind-auditions/janie-gordon-sings-blind-audition/ckadvtf27002u0go9ftph0n0z