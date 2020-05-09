By Shelby Brooks
FROM atop Mt Best, the strums of the classical guitar will reverberate across the world next Sunday as Dr Tom Chalko goes live online.
Dr Tom Chalko is a renowned classical guitarist from Mt Best and has offered to perform for free for anyone across the world who would like to listen.
He has lived in Mt Best since 2001 after retiring from academic life at Melbourne University.
The one-hour concert, organised through Mt Best Community Hall, will feature compositions by Vivaldi, Tarrega and Chopin.
The program will begin with a piece Tom composed in 2018 early in the morning on his granddaughter’s birthday.
By evening it had become a birthday present.
Another piece, Somnium Pace (Dream of Peace), came to Tom in the night.
Two contrasting melodies fight one another – only to reach a conclusion of peace and harmony at the end.
He will also play the much-loved Memories from Alhambra, which, as he says, is stunningly beautiful and sad at the same time.
Tom Chalko in Concert – Livestreamed from Mt Best is on Sunday, May 17, at 3pm.
To tune in, head to the Mt Best Community Hall Facebook page, or visit www.mtbest.net/TomChalkoConcert17May2020.html.