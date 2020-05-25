AN arrest was made over the weekend following an alleged attempted aggravated burglary in Inverloch earlier this month.
Police arrested a 20-year-old Woodleigh man at his residence on Sunday, May 24 and he was charged with a range of offences including two counts of attempted armed robbery, aggravated burglary, prohibited person possess firearm, three counts of possess drug of dependence, possess ammunition and weapons offences.
He was remanded in custody and to appear at the Latrobe’s Magistrates’ Court on May 26.
Police also seized a number of items from the Woodleigh property including a high-powered firearm, ammunition and a range of drugs.
The charges follow an incident on Toorak Road, Inverloch on May 17 where two people were allegedly threatened with a firearm and demands were made for their property.
During the incident the firearm was discharged, however, no one was injured.
A 17-year-old female was also arrested in relation to separate matters and charged with aggravated burglary, possess firearm and possess drug of dependence.
She was released on bail to appear at a children’s court at a later date.
The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report to www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.