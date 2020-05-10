VOLUNTEERS are needed to deliver meals on wheels in South Gippsland.
The delivery roster has taken a hit with coronavirus forcing volunteers over 70 years old to take a break.
Meals on wheels provider mecwacare is looking for people in the Korumburra, Leongatha and Foster areas who are under 70, able to lift an esky and able to pass a police check. They will supply personal protective equipment.
Volunteers usually work in pairs, one person to drive and the other to deliver, although it can be done by just one person if necessary.
Shifts are rostered from 11.30am – 1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. People can volunteer once a week, once a fortnight or even once a month.
Volunteers will be supported through the onboarding process.
If you are interested in volunteering, please call mecwacare on 5671 6888.