MOST reserves, parks, beaches and historic places managed by Parks Victoria have reopened today for day visitors.
But some sites – including the Wonthaggi State Coal Mine – remain closed to comply with physical distancing measures to slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), Parks Victoria announced today.
“While some restrictions have changed, the message has not: if you can stay at home – you must stay at home,” Parks Victoria said in a media release.
“Groups must be limited to no more than 10, and physical distancing of 1.5 metres must be maintained.”
Sites to remain closed to meet physical distancing standards:
- St Kilda Pier – penguin viewing area closed.
- 12 Apostles.
- Werribee Park – mansion tours are closed.
- Buchan Caves Reserve – visitor centre, cave tours and camping area closed.
- Wonthaggi State Coal Mine – café and underground tours are closed.
- Princess Margaret Rose Caves.
- Point Nepean Tunnels.
- Serendip Sanctuary.
- William Ricketts Sanctuary.
Some sites, such as 1000 Steps/Kokoda Memorial Walk, are reopening with significant modifications to manage physical distancing risks. Visitors can walk in a singular direction up the steps from Ferntree Gully Picnic Ground but will descend via the Lyrebird Track to the Ferntree Gully carpark.
Picnic shelters and tables managed by Parks Victoria will be open for use. Barbecue facilities, water fountains, playgrounds and outdoor gyms remain closed.
Parks Victoria rangers will be patrolling open and closed parks, working with Victoria Police and authorised officers from the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning to monitor compliance with the Chief Health Officer’s directions.?
Camping and overnight activities are not permitted, and all campgrounds remain closed. Bushfire-affected sites remain closed and seasonal road closures still apply.
For more information on park closures and affected visitor sites, visit? the Parks Victoria website before you leave home.