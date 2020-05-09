RECONNECTING with the simpler pleasures of life has been one of the few positives to come out of the coronavirus pandemic.
Going for a walk under a super moon.
Watching the leaves change to their autumn reds and golds.
Celebrating the change of season with offshore conditions at your favourite beach break.
Or, as many did last Wednesday, enjoying nature’s incredible lighting spectacular as the sun set over Bass Coast and South Gippsland.
A post on the Sentinel-Times’ Facebook page attracted 68 stunning images which captured the scene in glorious colour and is well worth a look.
But there were none better that Georgie Kibble’s photo of three young surfers leaving the water at the Inverloch surf beach, with themselves and their boards silhouetted against the gleaming reflection in the wet sand and the amazing sky above. Simply stunning.
“I can’t believe the response! I’m was just a mum on a beach, watching the kids burn some energy after a day of juggling work and remote learning and putting off cooking dinner!” she said after receiving dozens of ‘likes’, ‘wows’ and ‘loves’.
There were plenty more besides. Here are a few, but if you want to see more, go to the Sentinel-Times’ Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sgsentineltimes