THERE are no active cases of COVID-19 in the Bass Coast and South Gippsland Shires.
While there has been four reported cases in Bass Coast and five in South Gippsland, they have since recovered.
And in neighbouring areas, there has been five in Baw Baw, 11 in Wellington (with one active case), 16 in Cardinia (with three active cases), and seven in Latrobe.
The total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Victoria is 1467 – an increase of 13 since yesterday.
There were no new deaths reported yesterday. To date, 18 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria. Victoria’s last recorded COVID-19 death was on April 28.
The total number of cases is made up of 778 men and 689 women, with people aged from babies to their early 90s.
There are 158 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Victoria that may have been acquired through community transmission. Currently, eight people are in hospital, including six patients in intensive care. Approximately 1327 people have recovered.
Of the total 1467 cases, there have been 1209 in metropolitan Melbourne and 219 in regional Victoria. Several cases remain under investigation.
More than 127,000 tests have been completed with many more samples still being processed as part of Victoria’s testing blitz.
Meat processing facility
The new confirmed cases include eight new cases of COVID-19 at a Melbourne meat processing facility. After further investigation, one existing case is now linked to the meat processing taking the total number of cases in this cluster to 71.
The Department of Health and Human Services is working closely with the company, which agreed to close their facility for 14 days as a precaution to ensure all required steps are taken – including thorough contact tracing, identifying all close contacts, widespread testing and precautionary cleaning.
All staff have been tested or are in the process of being tested. All staff are being provided with further information about potential exposure to coronavirus in the workplace, symptoms and quarantine requirements.
The other additional cases include four from pop-up testing sites as part of Victoria’s testing blitz.
‘Far from over’
“Today’s increase in cases illustrates once again that while we have been flattening the curve, our battle against COVID-19 is far from over,” said Victoria’s chief health officer Professor Brett Sutton.
“Victorians have done a remarkable job so far sticking to the coronavirus restrictions and staying at home has saved lives. But now is not the time for complacency.
“A record number of Victorians will be tested for coronavirus during these two weeks as part of a major testing blitz across the state.
“The main aim of this increase in testing is to improve access and actively search for cases, allowing us to gain a better picture of this virus and make informed decisions for Victoria.
“We are asking Victorians to again play their part and get tested if they have symptoms, because the more tests we do, the more data we have about the prevalence of coronavirus in the community.
“People with common symptoms of coronavirus including fever, chills, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose or loss of sense of smell – however mild – are encouraged to get tested.”
There are only four reasons for Victorians to leave their home: food and supplies, medical care and care giving, exercise, and work or education.