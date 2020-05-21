By Shelby Brooks
TWO 14-year-old girls will be shaving their heads this weekend in support of a beloved Wonthaggi grandmother, with more than $5400 already raised for the Cancer Council.
Immy Lindsay knew she had to do something to support her grandma, Helen Lindsay, after she was diagnosed with cancer.
“Grandma has always been there for us since we were little. She came to all our sports events and supports us with everything, and we just wanted to give back to her,” Immy said.
Immy, a student at Wonthaggi Secondary College, said her best friend Mia Plenkovich, who attends Mary MacKillop, also wanted to do something to support Helen.
So, the two girls decided they’d shave off their locks to raise funds for the Cancer Council.
And more than $5400 has already been raised!
“At the start, we were aiming for $1000. We got it in the first few days,” Immy said.
While both girls are a little nervous, they are also excited.
“Well, it’s going to grow back! It’s very courageous of a couple of 14-year-olds,” Immy’s mum Pennie said.
Immy’s friends Claudia and Lexi will share the honour of shaving the girls’ hair off this weekend as they too wanted to support Immy’s grandma.
“Grandma means heaps to me and Mia,” Immy said.
Immy and Mia are looking forward to showing the results to grandma through a window.
To donate, head to shave.everydayhero.com/au/immy-and-mia-doing-it-for-grandma.