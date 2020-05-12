THE media is supposed to both inform and entertain.
And the Sentinel-Times’ Facebook competition, to find the cutest pet in South Gippsland and Bass Coast (or beyond) certainly goes into the latter category.
But, as if to prove that readers want a varied diet from their local media, the Facebook post has been avalanched with hundreds of great photos of cute pets.
They’re all cute!!
Annette Gale of Korumburra and her rescue horse Stormy (great smile) were among the early leaders.
“He’s roughly 16 years young and a bit quirky but we love him and he loves us,” said Annette.
There’s a $50 gift voucher from Wonthaggi Pet Supplies to go for but it’s all about the kudos of being the region’s “Cutest Pet” and how funny that the pet with the “most likes” gets it.
So go for it, vote for your favourite pets and post your own while you’re at it.
Here are a few of the pictures posted already, follow this link to see them all: https://www.facebook.com/pg/sgsentineltimes/posts/