IT’S almost time to brew a cup of tea and settle in front of your computer for the Fish Creek Tea Cosy Festival.
Organisers pivoted quickly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic to take the popular festival online and with more than 90 entries received from all over Australia and even as far away as Europe, it was clearly a popular move.
The exhibition will open on www.teacosyfestival.com.au and the group’s Facebook page on Saturday, May 16 and viewers can vote for their favourite tea cosy.
The fun continues on Instagram where people can join the #teacosiesinisolation competition by posting a photo of any tea cosy in an isolated situation by May 24.
One entry will win a cruise for two around Wilson’s Promontory, courtesy of Pennicott Wilderness Journeys.
Online tea cosy exhibition opens Saturday
