AHEAD of a relaxation to ‘stay at home’ rules, it’s clear the community is already on the move, on the roads and in the shopping centres, out on the water and on the golf course.
The noticeable increase in activity comes at a time when the state is still recording significant numbers of new COVID-19 cases.
As of Saturday, May 23, 2020, the total number of coronavirus cases in Victoria is 1602, a net increase of nine since Friday.
Of the 10 new confirmed cases, none are associated with the Cedar Meats outbreak, the total number of cases for this cluster remains at 111.
Four cases were detected in returned travellers in hotel quarantine, three cases were detected through community testing, and three other cases are under investigation (one case was reclassified).
There are 171 cases with an unknown source of infection, unchanged since the previous day, nine people are in hospital, including three people in intensive care and 19 people have died; an increase of one. A total of 1484 people have recovered.
The person who died was a man in his 60s in a Victorian hospital.
Of the total 1602 cases, there have been 1330 in metropolitan Melbourne and 232 in regional Victoria. A number of cases remain under investigation.
Gippsland’s number of confirmed cases remains at 33. There are officially no active cases in the area.
There have been 181 confirmed cases in healthcare workers, unchanged since the last report.
More than 398,500 tests have been received by the Department Health and Human Services since January 1, 2020.
Victoria’s state of emergency has been extended until 11.59pm on Sunday, May 31.