THE second annual Archies Bald Portrait Prize, scheduled for May 22-31 at the Wonthaggi Town Hall, has been postponed due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements.
Inspired by local paramedic Deb Rielly, who passed away in 2019 after a 15-year cancer battle, the exhibition invites artists to create works celebrating the beauty of the hairless head, with all proceeds going to the Cancer Council.
Organisers hoping to go ahead in September, if health regulations permit.
For the latest updates and details on how to enter, go to facebook.com/Archies-Bald-Portrait-Prize.