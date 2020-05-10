REMOTE learning at Leongatha Secondary College (LSC) continues to be well received by students, staff and parents/carers.
Thanks to everyone’s efforts and how remote learning has been embraced, there’s been positive engagement.
Recently, the Student Representative Council provided some ideas for how staff and students could connect with each other during the school day, but outside of class time.
Staff jumped at the opportunity and in some cases were already underway with their planning in setting up new, or extending their current, activity clubs into the virtual world.
Lego Club was one of these already running and which took a leap into the virtual space – this link will take you to the Lego daily challenge document where students can post their daily challenge builds. Have a look at the great creations made by our students.
Other virtual activities now taking place at LSC include a Scale Model Club, Horse Club, Yoga, Lunchtime Walking, Breakfast Club and a Craft Club. Of course, all are sticking to social distancing practices!
Students and staff have been engaging in these clubs and enjoying doing something a bit different with one another.
Principal Wayne Chester said, “the clubs are an excellent example of how the staff team at LSC have been going above and beyond to build and maintain a positive connection with our students during this time of remote and flexible learning”.
“I am extremely proud of the professionalism shown by all of our team and the engaging learning opportunities that are being provided for our students.”
In the effort to support wellbeing and following consultation with students, parents/carers and staff, the college has reduced teaching periods to 45 minutes throughout the day.
This is still enabling quality teaching and learning to occur, but then also some time to get away from screens in between classes. Everyone is being encouraged to use this 10 to 15 minutes to get up and take a quick walk, enjoy some fresh air and regroup ready for their next lesson.
There have also been some other great initiatives adopted by LSC staff for their students, with one of these seeing the Year 12 Studio Arts class being fortunate enough to attend a virtual excursion to the NGV exhibition ‘Crossing Lines – Jean Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring’ with gallery educators John Park and David Menzies.
Again, the college would like to extend a big thank you to the Leongatha Secondary College community and staff for all the hard work and enthusiasm shown to remote learning.