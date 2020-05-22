A CASH splash for local shires, announced by the Member for Monash Russell Broadbent, this week is welcome news.
But residents of Bass Coast won’t fail to notice that they’ve been short-changed.
While South Gippsland gets almost $5.5 million, Bass Coast picks up just over $3.5 million.
They’re sharing in Government’s $1.8 billion boost for road and community projects.
The investment will support local jobs and businesses and boost local economies struggling under the effects of COVID-19.
Mr Broadbent said the package included the establishment of a new $500 million Local Road and Community Infrastructure Program and the bringing forward of $1.3 billion of the 2020-21 Financial Assistance Grant payment.
The new program is based on the successful Roads to Recovery program and will enable local councils to deliver priority projects with a focus on upgrades and maintenance to local roads and community infrastructure.
Mr Broadbent said accelerating local infrastructure projects was important for supporting jobs and the local economy in Monash.
“Every single job we support makes a huge difference in our local communities, now and as we navigate out of the coronavirus pandemic,” Russell Broadbent said.
“Not only will this package support jobs, construction businesses and the economy across Monash, it will improve our local roads and provide for new and upgraded amenities to help communities stay connected.
“I will be working closely with local councils to make sure projects get under way to support jobs and businesses as soon as possible.”
Local road projects to be delivered under the Program include but are not limited to constructing or improving bridges and tunnels, street lighting, and heavy vehicle facilities such as rest areas.
A broad range of community infrastructure projects will be eligible including new or upgraded bicycle and walking paths, community facilities, and picnic shelters and barbeque facilities at parks.
Under the Financial Assistance Grant program the following funding allocations have been made to local councils in Monash this financial year:
* $3,562,284 – Bass Coast Shire Council
* $5,200,804 – Baw Baw Shire Council
* $6,750,284 – Latrobe City Council
* $5,481,238 – South Gippsland Shire Council
* $6,122,012 – Cardinia Shire Council
Guidelines for the Program will be provided directly to local governments by the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications.
Allocations under the Financial Assistance Grant and Local Road and Community Infrastructure programs can be found at https://investment.infrastructure.gov.au/lrci.