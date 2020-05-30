One of the coordinators of the Mirboo North Country Market is delighted the event, on the last Saturday of every month is back into full swing.

THE regional melting pot that is the Mirboo North Country Market continued to gain momentum last Saturday as it emerges from the coronavirus lockdown.

Honey from the Latrobe Valley, spuds from Thorpdale of course, pumpkins from Mardan, scones and strawberries from the Mornington Peninsula, pork and lamb from Wattlebank, fish from Port Franklin, chutneys, jams, jellies, pastes, cordials and sauces from Mirboo North

.The event returned as a community Farmers’ Market last month with 13 food stalls and on Saturday, May 30 with 18 stalls.

 

“Hopefully we can start to get back to normal next month when we welcome the full range of stallholders back for our usual Mirboo North Country Market,” said one of the market coordinators, Julie Parke, of the Mirboo Community Development Board Inc.

“At its peak, the market has had up to 75 stalls and while we wouldn’t expect to get back to that until spring, it will be good to get more of our regulars back.

“We thought it was important to at least get a Farmers Market going again, not only to provide people with fresh produce but also to provide the stallholders with an income.

“The proceeds from the market are ploughed back into the community,” Mrs Parks said, who was attending the market with her husband Doug, and their produce, Fruits of Strathmore.

While Mirboo North missed only one market due to COVID-19, several other Farmers Markets in the area have been out of commission for several months with Kongwak Market expected to return on Sunday, June 7, Coal Creek on Saturday, June 13, Foster Saturday, June 20 and others at Inverloch, Wonthaggi and Phillip Island to follow, watch for dates.

“We’ve been lucky with the weather but hopefully we can get the markets back to where they were, the producers and the community organisations who run the markets really rely on them.

“And shopping for fresh produce outside is the way to go.”

The versatile pumpkin had a place in Mirboo North’s Farmers Market on Saturday thanks to Dorothy Burgess, Rob Gray and Debbie McIndoe of Mardan.

Nadine Verboon of Wattlebank is back on the Farmers Market circuit with her grass-fed pork and lamb, after developing a delivery service during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Strawberries were cheap and plentiful at the Mirboo North Farmers Market thanks to Santo Zappia of Yarra Valley Produce.

Enjoying the sunshine, a day out after the coronavirus lock-down and the Mirboo North Farmers Market were Justin, Aspen and Georgie Schaeche of Mirboo North.

Eggs by the dozen. Andrew Glass of Hillgrove Farm at Darnum had his freshest eggs for sale at the Mirboo North Farmers Market on Saturday.

The coffee’s so good at the Mirboo North market, this group of Latrobe Valley riders make it a date each month to ride the rail trail from Boolarra and back.

Jenny Rogers of Postcode Hives has 30 beehives of her own, and joins with another apiarist to supply her own honey to local markets. With Clay, Isla, Eden and Noah Cook of Trafalgar.

The morning sunshine had a big crowd out in force at the Mirboo North Farmers Market on Saturday before it goes back to the bigger format country market on the last Saturday of June.

Lindsay Hotchkin was at Mirboo North for market day on Saturday selling a choice selection of his own and Nino Germano’s potatoes including Dutch Cream, Coliban and onka varieties.