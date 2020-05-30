THE regional melting pot that is the Mirboo North Country Market continued to gain momentum last Saturday as it emerges from the coronavirus lockdown.
Honey from the Latrobe Valley, spuds from Thorpdale of course, pumpkins from Mardan, scones and strawberries from the Mornington Peninsula, pork and lamb from Wattlebank, fish from Port Franklin, chutneys, jams, jellies, pastes, cordials and sauces from Mirboo North
.The event returned as a community Farmers’ Market last month with 13 food stalls and on Saturday, May 30 with 18 stalls.
“Hopefully we can start to get back to normal next month when we welcome the full range of stallholders back for our usual Mirboo North Country Market,” said one of the market coordinators, Julie Parke, of the Mirboo Community Development Board Inc.
“At its peak, the market has had up to 75 stalls and while we wouldn’t expect to get back to that until spring, it will be good to get more of our regulars back.
“We thought it was important to at least get a Farmers Market going again, not only to provide people with fresh produce but also to provide the stallholders with an income.
“The proceeds from the market are ploughed back into the community,” Mrs Parks said, who was attending the market with her husband Doug, and their produce, Fruits of Strathmore.
While Mirboo North missed only one market due to COVID-19, several other Farmers Markets in the area have been out of commission for several months with Kongwak Market expected to return on Sunday, June 7, Coal Creek on Saturday, June 13, Foster Saturday, June 20 and others at Inverloch, Wonthaggi and Phillip Island to follow, watch for dates.
“We’ve been lucky with the weather but hopefully we can get the markets back to where they were, the producers and the community organisations who run the markets really rely on them.
“And shopping for fresh produce outside is the way to go.”