SURGERIES resumed at Bass Coast Health (BCH) this week, as the health service slowly returns to normal operations.
Wonthaggi Hospital’s theatres were this week used for endoscopy, urology and general surgery procedures.
Approximately five surgeries are being conducted each day as BCH’s theatres operate at 25 per cent of pre-COVID workload, as per the directive from the Department of Health and Human Services that applies to all health services.
This is to conserve resources such as personal protective equipment in the event BCH and other health services need to respond to a surge of COVID-19 cases.
“We are pleased to be able to offer some surgical services to patients who have been waiting patiently as BCH prepared for COVID-19,” said BCH chief operating officer Lou Sparkes.
“We will continue to help as many patients as we can under the current surgical arrangements.
“Patients will be able to enjoy the new facilities of the newly renovated Sleeman Ward and, of course, caring service from our attentive staff.”
Patient Jennifer De Jong of Venus Bay praised the Sleeman Ward renovations and the staff.
“It’s clean and you feel safe, and the nurses are around the whole time to keep you company,” she said.
Patients will be contacted regarding arrangements for their surgery and can expect additional screening upon presentation due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.