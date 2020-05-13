ON Saturday, May 9, the Mirboo North Football Netball Club and Boo Events hosted the fifth annual ‘A Night in The Boo’ event, although this year was a little different.
Normally, the shire hall would be dressed to the nines to welcome 200 guests through the doors.
This year, however, guests enjoyed the event from the comfort of their own homes!
And on one of the coldest, rainy evenings we’ve had in a while, everyone was grateful to be tucked up inside.
Lamezleighs Cafe & Bar and the Mirboo North Hotel delivered pre-ordered meals to guest residences as they tuned in to a Facebook group with live music by Danny Eddy and a Zoom call where they could chat to the other guests.
The evening was a great success with some fun trivia competitions, great music and lots of laughs.
A special mention to Alanna from Lamezleighs who braved the evening in a 1977 Kombi Van with poor visibility and muddy driveways to bring the full Lamezleighs experience to her patrons!