NOT even a global pandemic can stop the beloved celebration of seniors.
Now in its 38th year, the Victorian Seniors Festival is returning in a new digital format streamed directly into the homes of more than one million Victorian seniors.
Victorian Seniors Festival Reimagined was officially launched this week by Minister for Disability, Ageing and Carers Luke Donnellan.
The new format ensures we continue to celebrate our seniors while keeping the community connected.
Due to the current coronavirus restrictions, the annual celebration of older Victorians has been transformed, with the month-long festival turned into a six-month virtual party. The reimagined theme highlights that our Victorian seniors can still thrive despite the pandemic.
In its new format, the online festival delivers three broadcasts each week, all showcasing some of Australia’s biggest and best talent, along with stories recognising and celebrating seniors across the state.
With broadcasts of online events and activities, seniors will be treated to music, stand-up comedy, Bollywood dancing and more – all from the comfort of their own homes.
This year’s festival theme, ‘In the groove’, is a call for all older Victorians to embrace the new opportunities the festival has to offer.
The virtual festival will run right through to October and is hosted by Tristan Meecham and Bec Reid, founders of All The Queens Men, and frequent partners of the Victorian Seniors Festival.
The Victorian government is also supporting local services that work with seniors, with $50,000 to be provided to a lead organisation in each LGA to deliver on-the-ground supports like coordinating deliveries of supplies, or safely helping people to download apps or software to make connecting with friends and relatives easier.
The state-wide coronavirus phone line will also be expanded to proactively reach out to people known to be isolated or vulnerable – including senior Victorians – and another $100,000 will fund the development of radio content for older Victorians, especially those in aged care facilities, with entertainment and music.
For more information about virtual events and activities, visit the Seniors Online website.