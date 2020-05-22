ENTRIES flooded in from all over Australia and even overseas when creators realised it would take more than a worldwide pandemic to stop the Fish Creek Tea Cosy Festival.
With 165 entries to judge across several categories, craft and design artist and author, Ramona Barry, had her work cut out for her.
Ms Barry praised the creativity of the entries before settling on Curly Top by Rosy Hardress in the Exuberant Whimsy category, Australian Summer Tragedy 2020 by Hellen Fisher in Cosies Through the Ages, To Have and To Hold by Mary Mauger in the Traditional Open category, and Rus-Tea by Ken Roberts in the Men’s Open.
Among the entrants was Monique Nussler, a doctor in The Netherlands, who noted “On the odd chance that I win a prize, I ask my aunt in Australia to arrange for donation to a good cause like a relief fund concerning the 2019-2020 bushfire disaster”. One of Dr Nussler’s entries won a $50 honourable mention in the Packers Prize.
Online voting for popular choice closes midnight Sunday, May 24.
The Instagram #teacosiesinisolation competition also attracted many entries with participants drawing on the isolation theme.
The winner of a Wilsons Promontory cruise donated by Pennicott Wilderness Journeys will be named on May 31.
Among those vying for the hashtag honour are a koala-inspired tea cosy pictured on a camp chair beside a campfire, a Digger Koala and army nurse cosies sharing the Lest We Forget message, a colourful creation on bridge overlooking a river, crocheted flower decorations at risk of being eaten by a horse, and a frog tea cosy in isolation with a person running a daycare while working from home.
There is also a unicorn tea cosy serving tea to a crocheted front-line medical worker wearing a face mask, a knitted dance couple tea cosy on a beach, and a black and white photo of a teapot dressed in a cosy taking to the deserted streets after dark.
Exhibition results
Exuberant Whimsy: winner – Curly Top by Rosy Hardress, prize ($150) donated by Main Street Revelations Foster; honourable mention – Grey Earl by Moya O’Brien, $50 prize donated by Like a Fish Aquatics Fish Creek.
Cosies Through the Ages: winner – Australian Summer Tragedy 2020 by Hellen Fisher, $150 prize donated by Fish Creek Pharmacy Plus; honourable mention – Got You Covid by Heather Brimblecombe, $50 prize donated by De-Sign & Window Furnishings.
Traditional Open: winner – To Have and To Hold by Mary Mauger, $150 prize donated by R. & H. Poletti Fish Creek; honourable mention – Fruit Platter by Joan Sweet, $50 prize donated by Wonthaggi Fabric & Beads.
Men’s Open: winner – Rus-Tea by Ken Roberts, $150 prize donated by Gecko Studio Gallery Fish Creek.
Children: winner (preschool) – Octopus by Lily Young, $50 prize donated by Prom Coast Holiday Lodge; honourable mention (preschool) – Dotty by Matilda O’Neill, $25 prize donated by The Snake Catcher Fish Creek; winner (primary) – Gobledibear-thing from Outta Space by Aster White, $75 prize donated by Danny O’Brien; honourable mention (primary) – Can’t Bear Cold Tea by Leticia Prosser, $40 prize donated by Natural Living Foster; winner (secondary) – The COVID-19 Puzzle by Montana Kranen, $100 prize donated by Foster Medical Centre.
D’Cosy Prize awarded in memory of Deidre Granger, the founder of the Fish Creek Tea Cosy Festival: winner Pumpkin Patch by Alyson Robinson, $100 prize donated by Luke Dearlove.
Best Use of Recycled Materials: winner – Piping Hot Tea by Kerryn Valentine, $100 prize donated by Stefani Hilltop Gallery Fish Creek; honourable mention – The Crinoline Lady by Karen-Anne Jones, prize – festival merchandise.
Packers Prize: winner – The Elephant in the Tea Room by Elin Soderlund, $100 prize donated by The Handmakers Store Fish Creek; honourable mentions – This is Australia by Roslyn Newick, $50 prize donated by Leongatha Sew & Knit; Feisty Women’s Teaparty by Monique Nüssler, $50 prize donated by Tina Snell; Blood Thirst Tea by Lyn Gallacher, prize – festival merchandise.