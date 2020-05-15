VISITOR restrictions at Gippsland Southern Health Service’s aged care facilities Koorooman House, Alchera House and Hillside Lodge were eased slightly this week.
This has enabled a resident’s nominated next of kin to visit for up to an hour each day between 4pm and 6pm.
“While residents have been able to participate in various internally organised activities and video chat, we are delighted they are able to now enjoy a visit face-to-face,” said Gippsland Southern Health CEO Mark Johnson.
“For the moment, visits are quite restrictive, but we hope in weeks to come we can relax them a little more.”
Visitors must have evidence of having this year’s flu vaccine and temperatures are taken on arrival together with some key questions being asked. Visitors may visit in the resident’s room and are asked to exercise social distancing.