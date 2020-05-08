A LOCAL horticulture club has taken a unique approach to supporting bushfire-affected communities in East Gippsland, donating over $1000 worth of plants and nursery vouchers to help residents rehabilitate their home gardens.
Members of the Welshpool Horticultural Society put their heads together at their February and March club meetings to think of a practical response to the bushfire crisis, and with an established relationship with the keen gardeners of Lakes Entrance, the answer seemed obvious.
They spent the following weeks collecting cash, to be converted to $50 vouchers, as well as over 140 potted plants, tubers and bulbs from their own gardens, their club nursery at the Welshpool Hall, and a number of local nursery businesses, including Cootamundra (Meeniyan), Deep Creek (Foster), and Wendy McIndoe (Leongatha).
Members Bruce and Kate Crowl recently delivered the donations to nurseries at Nowa and Bairnsdale, with the Lakes Entrance Garden Club overseeing distribution to local bushfire victims – mainly residents of Sarsfield, Buchan and Clifton Springs.
Welshpool Horticultural Society’s publicity officer Helen Baud said recipients commented “how nice it was to be remembered and to now be in a position to look forward after the trauma of the weeks of fires”.
“Welshpool Garden Club members were glad to help our fellow gardeners!” Helen said.
Welshpool gardeners support East Gippsland bushfire recovery
