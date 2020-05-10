Thoughts on COVID-19 and climate change.
The Big Bang occurred around 13.8 billion years ago.
Homo sapiens (wise man) evolved only 200,000 years ago.
There are now circa 7.8 billion members of Homo sapiens living on planet Earth right now (2020). Is this sustainable?
There is not much of planet Earth that homo sapiens have not touched, altered, changed or destroyed.
Homo sapiens are still evolving and like all the other Homo species, will die out and be replaced by a new species, either another Homo genus or something entirely different.
Some people think Homo sapiens are special. Some people think Homo sapiens are the rulers of the Earth.
Some people think Homo sapiens are immortal.
Some people have a view that they do not fear death because they were created by a god. And therefore, they will go to a god. They believe that they are immortal.
The COVID-19 virus does not discriminate who it attacks. It doesn’t matter how rich you are or how old you are, we are all fair game as far as the virus is concerned.
As the population of Homo sapiens grows, we will need to find new sources of protein to feed this increasing population. This means we will come into contact with new sources of disease. It will be more common for viruses to cross from animals to Homo sapiens.
We now live in the age of the pandemic.
If we were to let this virus get out of control, we could see the death of 8 million people perhaps more.
We need to listen to and obey the scientists and their solutions to this virus.
Climate change is real. It has been caused by Homo sapiens’ activities.
I find world governments’ response to COVID-19 amazing. To shut down whole economies to stop a virus is amazing.
We are all in this together and together we can sort it out.
So, why can’t we sort out climate change?
We need to stop being so self-serving, isolationist, protectionist and so parochial.
There needs to be a new world order where we all work co-operatively together for the benefit of everything.
We are all in this together and together we can achieve the extraordinary.
Frank W Schooneveldt, Wonthaggi.