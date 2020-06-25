FOOTPATH renewal works are getting underway this week in Cowes, along Dunsmore Road, between Settlement Road and Jenner Avenue.
Construction is expected to take up to two weeks to be completed, subject to favourable weather and contractor availability.
These $48,000 works are fully funded by Bass Coast Shire Council through the Footpath Renewal Program, as part of its 2019/20 capital works program.
The aim of the program is to improve access for pedestrians by renewing existing footpaths for the community. These works will give residents a safe pedestrian connection to the area and to the nearby shopping precinct, council said.
These works will involve removal and replacement of sections of the existing path and some kerb and channel replacement.
“Council appreciates that these works may present an inconvenience to residents of the area and asks for patience during these times,” council said.
The contractor will make every effort to minimise disruptions during construction.
For more information or assistance during this project, please contact council’s Infrastructure Delivery Team on 1300 BCOAST (226 278) or 5671 2211 or email basscoast@basscoast.vic.gov.au.
More information on council projects can be found at www.basscoast.vic.gov.au/projects.