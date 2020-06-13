THIS beautiful home has everything and more you look for in modern, low-maintenance living.
Designed by Ashley Beaumont, and hand-built by a renowned local builder, this light filled home will impress you with its design and style.
Set on an elevated corner allotment with views across open fields to Westernport and Rhyll Inlet, the home will suit those looking for something that is the next step up.
Features include an entertainer’s kitchen with stainless steel and Caesarstone benchtops.
There’s a walk-in butler’s pantry complete with a second oven and stainless steel sink.
There are three bedrooms with a walk-in robe and ensuite in the master bedroom.
The bathrooms feature spacious walk-in showers.
Other features include:
• Free standing bath.
• Double glazing and stacker doors.
• 6kW solar panels with 5kW inverter.
• Cast iron wood heater.
• Split system heating and cooling.
• Large garage with secure internal entry.
• Huge storage room.
• Heritage recycled bricks.
• Cemintel fascias
(no painting).
• Six-plus star energy rating.
• Full northerly aspect.
• Large northerly deck.
The home is within close walking distance to the golf course, Silverleaves Store, safe swimming beach and reserve walking tracks.
Call the team at Alex Scott on 5952 2633 for more information.
62 Boardwalk Blvd, Cowes
For Sale $689,000
Agent: Alex Scott and Staff
5952 2633