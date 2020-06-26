AMBULANCE Victoria is calling on the Gippsland community to continue to be vigilant and stop the spread of COVID-19.
Ambulance Victoria Gippsland regional director Graeme Parker said many regional areas will be expecting an influx of visitors during the school holidays and it’s more important than ever that people continue to help flatten the curve.
“The recent spike in coronavirus cases has prompted fears of a second wave, but our message remains the same,” he said.
“If you go out, please continue to practice physical distancing. Wash your hands thoroughly and often, and don’t touch your face because the primary path of infection is through your mouth, nose and eyes. For the same reason, and for the safety of others, sneeze or cough into your elbow.”
Mr Parker also encouraged residents to spread the word to members of the community who may not be aware of the current restrictions, including elderly neighbours.
“The recent spike in cases may not just be due to people deliberately flouting the restrictions. Some people may not have access to the health information and advice available to other members of our community,” he said.
“We need to look out for each other. So, if you know someone who might not be aware of restrictions, check in on them and if appropriate, direct them to information available on the DHHS website.”
The website is dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus. There are translated resources at dhhs.vic.gov.au/translated-resources-coronavirus-disease-covid-19.
Mr Parker said paramedics are still taking precautions to ensure both their patients and themselves are safe from infection.
“Our paramedics are still wearing personal protective equipment to all callouts and are carrying out strict ambulance decontamination procedures after every patient,” he said.
“I also want to remind people who have health concerns, such as an onset of shortness of breath, chest pains, facial drooping or weakness, to not think twice before dialling Triple Zero (000).
“If it’s an emergency, you will get an ambulance. If you don’t need lights and sirens, we will find the right care for you at that time.”