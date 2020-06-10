THE Australian government has committed more than $4.7 million to provide small regional businesses affected by COVID-19 with access to free and confidential financial counselling.
Member for Monash Russell Broadbent said today’s announcement was another step forward in regional Australia’s economic recovery from this pandemic, with more investment in the industries and businesses hardest hit.
“The service will also create jobs for small business financial counsellors and support workers.
“This builds on our previously announced support for regional aviation and air freight, export industries, the arts industry and tourism businesses.”
Mr Broadbent said the initiative demonstrated the Australian government’s commitment to the future of regional Australia.
“This is crucial support for our community and I know how valuable it will be to local small businesses.”
The funding would help eligible small businesses access the immediate advice and assistance they need to keep afloat and navigate the road to recovery, he said.
“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our regional communities and we know that many are struggling through drought and trying to recover from this season’s devastating bushfires.
“This measure is designed to ensure that businesses remain resilient through the COVID-19 downturn and are able to rebound when normal trading conditions resume.
“This funding is in addition to the $7 million already provided for small business financial counselling services in drought-affected communities.
“I encourage all small business owners to reach out and take advantage of the range of initiatives on offer to assist them.”
The funding is part of the government’s $1 billion Relief and Recovery Fund, which is delivering targeted assistance to regions, communities and industry sectors that have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.
More information on the fund is available at https://www.regional.gov.au/regional/programs/covid-19-relief-and-recovery-fund.aspx