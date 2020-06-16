By Shelby Brooks
CECELIA McPhee will be pretty in pink all month while raising much-needed money for breast cancer research.
And the local community has gotten right behind her – raising more than $5800 for the cause.
The Wonthaggi woman has been touched by cancer twice and doesn’t want anyone else to live through the experience.
So, Cecelia’s participating in the National Breast Cancer Foundation’s GO PINK campaign.
Cecelia will be wearing pink clothes every day in June and has even dyed her hair pink.
“I’ve had a nasty journey over the last six years,” she said.
Her first diagnosis was in 2014 but luckily it was caught early.
Unfortunately, 18 months later, it came back.
But it was losing her sister-in-law to the disease earlier this year which was the final straw.
“I just felt really angry,” she said.
“I don’t want anyone else going through what I’ve been through when all we need is enough money for research.
“There is a cure there, they’re doing wonderful research, so I suppose it was anger that motivated me.”
Deb Rielly’s passing last year, which had a huge impact on the Wonthaggi community, also inspired Cecelia to set up the fundraiser.
Cecelia has been “humbled and overwhelmed” by the response.
“My first target of $1000 was reached in 24 hours and now I’m up to $5800!” she said.
“I really want to thank everybody for their support.”
Head to fundraise.nbcf.org.au/fundraisers/ceceliamcphee to donate.
READ MORE: BACK TO WORK! HOSPITAL EMPLOYEE PUNCH CLOCK RESTORED
LEARNER DRIVERS MIGHT HAVE TO WAIT UNTIL MARCH 2021 TO GET P-PLATES