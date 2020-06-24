ON the back of rising COVID-19 cases in Victoria, two major supermarkets have reintroduced limits on key staple products.
The limits only apply to Victorian stores.
The following photos were taken at Woolworths Wonthaggi shortly after 5pm today (Wednesday, June 24).
Woolworths has introduced a limit of two packs per customer, per shop, for the following items:
- Toilet paper
- Hand sanitiser
- Paper towel
- Flour
- Sugar
- Pasta
- Mince
- UHT milk
- Eggs
- Rice
The following purchase limits are now in place at all Coles supermarkets in Victoria:
- Toilet paper 1
- Pasta 2
- Hand sanitiser 2
- Mince 2
- Paper towel 1
- UHT milk 2
- Flour 2
- Eggs 2
- Sugar 2
- Rice 2