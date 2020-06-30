TO WEAR or not to wear, that is the question.
And in the past week, the question of whether to wear a mask in public and even when visiting older family members is coming out strongly, more and more, in favour of masks.
Professor Tony Blakely, Professorial Fellow in Epidemiology at Melbourne School Of Population and Global Health said last week, it’s a no brainer.
Asked whether people should be wearing masks on public transport or in cinemas, when they reopen, he said yes.
“No brainer, yes, absolutely.”
So, get with the program folks, wear a mask!
Masks ‘a no brainer’ says expert
TO WEAR or not to wear, that is the question.