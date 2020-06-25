NIGHT works are scheduled at the intersection of Phillip Island Road and Back Beach Road, Sunset Strip, from Sunday, June 28, to Sunday, July 5.
A 40km/h speed limit and lane closures will apply from 6pm to 6am.
Traffic controllers will be on-site to direct road users safely through the work zone.
There will still be the usual hive of roadworks activity during the day, but the night works will involve more of the major works to minimise disruption to road users.
Detours via Back Beach Road and Gap Road may also be in place overnight on Sunday, June 28, and Monday, June 29, to assist drivers in bypassing these works.
Drivers are asked to allow an extra 10 minutes for their journey and to observe the reduced speed limit for their own safety and the safety of workers.
Motorists are reminded to be aware of increased wildlife activity at night and to take the necessary driving precautions including driving at reduced speeds.
Real-time traffic conditions are available at traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au or via the VicTraffic mobile app. The latest public transport information and network status is available at ptv.vic.gov.au or in the PTV mobile app.