SITUATED in the popular Shearwater Estate and directly opposite the beautiful
Cowes golf course, this home has been loved and maintained in perfect condition by the current owners.
Your new property is set back from the main road with private access off the service road.
As you walk up to the property, you are greeted with a new modern, fresh home offering internal access through the large double remote garage or access through the front porch that opens into a large open living plan that looks out onto the golf course.
This huge living space offers a quiet and private lounge room with a Jetmaster gas heater that is central to the living space and a split system for additional heating and cooling. A welcoming open country kitchen adjoins this space with large bench spaces and a breakfast bar.
The spacious second living space (currently used as a private dining area) includes a computer area and opens out to a private undercover deck area set up to enjoy the long summer evenings and a barbecue with family and friends.
Three large bedrooms and the second bathroom are situated at the back for privacy. The master bedroom offers full ensuite facilities and French doors that open to the private undercover deck area.
A large laundry area leads you out to the landscaped private backyard with raised garden beds ready to plant your next harvest. There’s additional parking available on the garage side behind the fence.
The beautiful home is just a short stroll to the unique Silverleaves Beach where you can enjoy long peaceful walks and a short stroll to Cowes shops, amenities and local primary school. It’s ready to enjoy now.
Call the team at Alex Scott on 5952 2633 to arrange a private viewing.
37 Settlement Road, Cowes
For Sale $615,000
Agent Alex Scott and Staff
