COMMUNITY connection is key to the genesis of the new real estate business – Ray White Inverloch.
Three generations have come together – Kevin McMahon, Fiona McMahon-Hughes and Olivia Hughes – who will be ready to greet customers as the doors open on their Williams Street premises tomorrow (Wednesday, July 1).
The new business venture is an extension of their community involvement, having worked in local businesses while volunteering in sports clubs and other groups.
Kevin McMahon has worked in the real estate industry for 30 years.
“You make life-long friends and every day is something different,” he said.
“But at the end of every sale, you want to ensure the buyer and the seller are happy.”
He said many people who were easing towards retirement in a coastal area, such as Inverloch, are now bringing those plans forward as they realise they can work from home.
So, rather than being wary about the market, he said there’s opportunity.
“It’s as good a time as any,” Kevin said, pointing to major healthcare and education upgrades in Wonthaggi.
Plus, buyers love that you can knock off work at 5pm, be home in five minutes and be at the beach before sunset.
Fiona is passionate about making a difference in people’s lives – which comes from her natural ability to build rapport quickly.
She said the team pride themselves on ensuring open communication to ensure you’re kept up-to-date along every step of the way – whether you’re buying, selling, investing or renting.
And with strong ties to the community, the team can also help buyers settle into the local area.
As part of the Ray White Group, the team has access to a range of resources, including 3D mapping and tours, floor plans, drone footage, and the latest industry news and insights while keeping up-to-date with the latest legislation and training.
After 118 years, Ray White continues to be a family business – with founder Ray White’s grandchildren, Brian White AO and Paul White, joint chairmen of the Ray White Group.
