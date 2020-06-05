THE Island Whale Festival committee is working on a transformation of the highly successful Island Whale Festival for 2020.
Whist they cannot deliver the traditional three-day program this year, they are working towards a six-week promotion of whale discovery and wildlife insights across Phillip Island and the Bass Coast this year, commencing from June 22.
The committee – made up of Destination Phillip Island, Wildlife Coast Cruises, Phillip Island Nature Parks, Dolphin Research Institute and Bass Coast Shire Council – is working towards establishing what they can in a COVID safe environment.
“What we do know is whale watching is a great reason to be out in the fresh air and enjoying all our natural vantage spots,” organisers said.
Partnerships with research scientists from the Two Bays Whale Project, the team at Phillip Island Nature Parks and Dolphin Research Institute will deliver inspiring information virtually to visitors and our local community throughout the program.
Organisers will be sharing all the great opportunities to get out and about, searching for whales along the Phillip Island and Bass Coast Whale Discovery Trail.
“Special live streams from coastline locations and on the whale watching cruise will take place to share scientific information about these special creatures and our marine environment; also continuing our messaging around Plastic Free initiatives and looking after our environment.
“Art and photography competitions, special offers at many of our local businesses will support this winter promotion.”
Flags will be up across San Remo, Rhyll and Cowes to add some lively colour to the villages and organisers will be distributing Whale Trail posters for shops and other venues.
“We hope everyone will get on board to share information about the trail and get involved with the activities that will be on offer.”
Keep up to date on the @islandwhales Facebook and Instagram pages, and check out islandwhales.com.au.
For more information, contact info@visitphillipisland.com.au.