PEOPLE travelling near the intersection of Phillip Island Road and Woolamai Beach Road on Phillip Island on Thursday, June 11 may experience delays between 7am and 6pm.
Reduced speed limits and lane closures will be in place during these times and could result in travel delays of up to 30 minutes.
Drivers are encouraged to take this into account when planning their journeys.
Drivers are advised to comply with the temporary changed traffic conditions for the safety of everyone on our roads.
The delays are associated with the construction of a new $10.486 million upgrade to improve safety and accessibility at the intersection that will include, a new dual-lane roundabout, new street lighting, new footpaths, relocated bus stops and improved pedestrian crossing infrastructure.
There has been no date set for the completion of these long-running works.
Contractors for Regional Roads Victoria are also engaged in work on the intersection of Phillip Island Road and Back Beach Road (to the GP Track and Penguin Parade).
Real-time traffic conditions, including road closures, are available at traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au or via the VicTraffic mobile app.