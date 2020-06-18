A motorcyclist has died following a fatal collision in Traralgon tonight.
Itâ€™s believed a car and motorbike collided on Liddiard Road just after 4.30pm.
The female driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and is helping police with their enquiries.
The yet to be formally identified male motorcyclist has died at the scene.
The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are yet to be determined at this stage.
Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at