THERE are 64 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Victoria but still no active cases in Bass Coast or South Gippsland.
There are 20 active cases in the City of Casey, one in the Cardinia Shire and one in Latrobe City Council.
The total number of cases in Victoria is 2159.
The overall total has increased by 60, with four cases reclassified due to duplications.
Within Victoria, 13 new cases are linked to outbreaks, 20 new cases have been identified through routine testing and 31 cases are under investigation. No new cases have been detected in returned travellers in hotel quarantine.
There have been no new deaths reported. To date, 20 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.
There have been 281 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Victoria that have been acquired through unknown transmission. There are currently 321 active cases in Victoria.
Currently, nine people with coronavirus infection are in hospital, including one patient in intensive care. 1816 people have recovered from the virus.
Of the total 2159 cases, there have been 1830 in metropolitan Melbourne and 250 in regional Victoria. The total number of cases is made up of 1137 men and 1022 women. More than 809,000 tests have been processed to date.