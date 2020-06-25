SITTING on top of approximately
seven hectares is this very appealing home that is rewarded with outstanding views of rolling green hills of surrounding farmland and beyond.
Its location is equally good with proximity to Melbourne (approx. 90 minutes), only five minutes to the increasingly popular Korumburra and less than 10 minutes to Leongatha.
You are so close to all the shops and facilities you will need during your relaxing lifestyle venture but positioned in a private location that will make you feel like you’re a million miles away.
This very comfortable brick veneer house has a full verandah around the home and is just waiting for you to stamp your mark on it.
A spacious open plan living area is very attractive with beautiful polished floorboards, an excellent kitchen up one end, dining area in the middle and capped off with a lovely lounge area with cozy wood heater, with the complete area taking in the lovely views.
The timber kitchen has stone bench tops, plentiful cupboards and drawers, excellent bench space and breakfast bar with electric cooking plus dishwasher. A fabulous skylight has been positioned above the kitchen/dining area which comes with a remote control to enable you to open the window to let in a breeze or close over the sunlight with a blind!
At the other end of the house are two comfortable bedrooms both with built-in robes, the bathroom and laundry. The bathroom has been tastefully renovated with a free-standing bath, a good size shower and toilet, plus an additional toilet is positioned next to the bathroom. The laundry has been renovated with good storage and bench space. Accessed externally to the house (no internal access) is another room which would make great guest accommodation, office or studio.
There is solar on the house which feeds into the grid to assist with power bills plus a solar hot water system. Outside includes a double carport plus a hay/machinery shed, a fully enclosed shed, stables including tack room plus stockyards with loading race.
Please note, currently the bulk of the land is leased out as a pea farm until May 2021. The lease is for the bulk of the land only and excludes the house, shedding and a couple of small paddocks.
If you would like to inspect this property or have any questions, please contact Jean O’Loughlin on 0428 571 083 or Don Olden on 0417 805 312 from Elders.
Views for miles on 7 hectares
