THE number of coronavirus cases recorded for Gippsland is now 47 with 10 active cases as a result of three more positives over the last few days in Baw Baw, Bass Coast and Latrobe
The cases are distributed across Gippsland as follows: Wellington (13) 0, Latrobe (10) 1, Baw Baw (8) 3, Bass Coast (7) 3, South Gippsland (7) 2, and East Gippsland (2) 1.
It compares with the highest LGAs in Melbourne Hume (448) and Wyndham (333) 231, and locally Casey (150) 29, Mornington-Peninsula (66) 2, and Cardinia (31) 8.
In total, Victoria recorded 270 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, July 14 with the state’s cumulative number of cases now at 4224.
The overall total has increased by 257, after 13 cases were reclassified – largely due to duplication.
Within Victoria, 28 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks and 242 are under investigation. No new cases have been detected in a returned traveller in hotel quarantine.
Two new deaths have been reported since yesterday. A woman in her 80’s and a man in his 80’s, both died in hospital. To date, 26 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.
By the numbers
In Victoria at the current time:
* 752 cases may indicate community transmission
* 1803 cases are currently active in Victoria
* 85 cases of coronavirus are in hospital, including 26 in intensive care
* 2395 people have recovered from the virus
* Of the total cases, 3799 cases are from metropolitan Melbourne, while 298 are from regional Victoria
* Total cases include 2213 men and 2001 women
* More than 1,170,300 tests have been processed
Cases currently linked to public housing in North Melbourne, Flemington and Carlton are as follows:
* 242 cases are residents of various public housing towers in North Melbourne and Flemington. Investigations are continuing into how these cases are linked.
* 32 cases are residents of various public housing towers in Carlton.
Investigations are continuing into if and/or how these cases are linked.
Cases currently linked to key outbreaks are as follows:
* 147 cases have been linked to Al-Taqwa College
* 28 cases have been linked to Menarock Life Aged Care Facility in Essendon
* 14 cases have been linked to Somerville Retail Services in Tottenham
* 14 cases have been linked to Brunswick Private Hospital
* 13 cases linked to Estia Health aged care facility in Ardeer
* 12 cases linked to Goodman Fielder site in West Footscray
* 11 cases have been linked to LaManna Supermarket Essendon
* 9 cases have been linked to Cenvic Construction Riverina Apartments in Footscray.
Residential location is the residential address provided when the case is notified. This is not where they were infected and may not be where the case currently resides. In other words, the number of active cases, known and unknown, is likely to be much higher.