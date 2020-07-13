THERE are 13 active cases of coronavirus in Gippsland, with South Gippsland recording one more since yesterday.
Active cases and totals (active and recovered cases) for the LGAs:
- Bass Coast 1 active, 6 total
- South Gippsland 4 active, 9 total
- Baw Baw 3 active, 9 total
- East Gippsland 1 active, 2 total
- Latrobe 4 active, 13 total
- Wellington 0 active, 13 total
There are 23 active cases in the neighbouring Cardinia Shire with a total of 51 cases.
Note, the residential location is the residential address provided when the case is notified.
This is not where they were infected and may not be where the case currently resides.
Numbers are correct as of 11.59pm last night but are subject to change as cases are followed up and data is analysed. This can include changes to residential addresses following case interviews.
Active cases are defined as someone who has tested positive, is currently in isolation and being monitored by the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and who has not yet recovered.
Victoria recorded 300 new cases of coronavirus since yesterday, with the total number of cases now at 7405.
The overall total has increased by 280 due to 20 cases being reclassified – largely due to duplication.
Within Victoria, 51 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 249 are under investigation.
There have been seven new deaths from COVID-19 reported since yesterday. They were two men and two women aged in their 80s and two men and one woman aged in their 90s. Five of the deaths are linked to aged care facilities. To date, 56 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.
In Victoria at the current time:
- 1181 cases may indicate community transmission.
- 3734 cases are currently active in Victoria.
- 206 cases of coronavirus are in hospital, including 41 in intensive care.
- 3450 people have recovered from the virus.
- Of the total cases, 6825 cases are from metropolitan Melbourne, while 424 are from regional Victoria.
- Total cases include 3737 men and 3574 women.
- More than 1,437,200 tests have been processed.
- Total number of healthcare workers: 601, active cases: 300.