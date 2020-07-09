VICTORIA has recorded 165 new cases of coronavirus since yesterday, with the total number of cases now at 3098.
Bass Coast and South Gippsland shires still have no active cases.
The overall total has increased by 156, after 9 cases were reclassified – largely due to duplication.
Within Victoria, 30 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks and 135 are under investigation. No cases have been detected in returned travellers in hotel quarantine.
There have been no deaths reported since yesterday. To date, 22 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.
- 477 cases may indicate community transmission • 932 cases are currently active in Victoria • 40 cases of coronavirus are in hospital, including 9 in intensive care • 2,142 people have recovered from the virus • Of the total cases, 2,723 cases are from metropolitan Melbourne, while 270 are from regional Victoria • Total cases include 1,629 men and 1,447 women • More than 1,030,000 tests have been processed to date
Of yesterday’s new cases that have already been linked to outbreaks, the breakdown includes:
- 18 cases relating to the North Melbourne and Flemington public housing towers, with the total now 111. Testing concluded at the estates on Wednesday night, and further lab results are expected later today and are not included in this number. • 6 new cases linked to the Al-Taqwa College outbreak, with the total now 113. • One new case at the Catch.com Distribution Centre in Truganina taking the total number of cases for four. Further contact tracing is under way. • One case linked to the Collins Street Hugo Boss outbreak – a household contact – taking the total to 8.
Other cases include
- 2 healthcare workers have tested positive at the Royal Melbourne Hospital. Contact tracing is under way and close contacts will be required to quarantine for 14 days. • 2 healthcare workers at Sunshine Hospital emergency department have tested positive. Contact tracing is under way and close contacts will be required to quarantine for 14 days. • 1 further case in a staff member has been linked to the Northern Hospital in Epping, with the total now 11, made up of 9 staff and 2 household contacts. • Positive cases have been linked to aged care facilities, these facilities are in lockdown and cleaning, contact tracing and appropriate testing is underway.
Cases in 2 staff members who worked at Menarock Life Aged Care in Essendon.
A staff member who attended BaptCare The Orchards Community in Doncaster while infectious. A staff member who worked at Benetas St George’s in Altona Meadows while infectious. A staff member who worked at BlueCross Ivanhoe while infectious. A staff member who worked at Aurrum Aged Care facility in Healesville. The staff member was not infectious at the time. o A staff member who worked at Holmwood Aged Care facility in Healesville. The staff member was not infectious at the time.
Stage Three restrictions
Stage 3 “Stay at Home” restrictions came into force across metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire overnight and will stay in force for six weeks.
“These restrictions have become necessary because of the sharp increase in cases,” said Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton.
“If you live in these areas, there’ll be only four reasons to leave your home: shopping for food and essential items; care and caregiving; daily exercise; and work and study, if you can’t do it from home.
“This Stay at Home direction will apply to your principal place of residence – which means you need to stay home and not use a holiday home.
“Restaurants and cafes will return to takeaway and delivery services only, and beauty and personal services will need to close. Entertainment and cultural venues will need to close. Community sport will also stop.
“These are tough measures but this virus is not selective – it will impact anyone it encounters, and personal contact is the clear source of its transmission. We need everyone to do their part and ensure it is stopped in its tracks.”