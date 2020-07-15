THERE has been no change in the number of active coronavirus cases in Gippsland since yesterday.
According to figures released this afternoon, there are still three active cases in Bass Coast, two in South Gippsland, three in Baw Baw, one in Latrobe, and one in East Gippsland.
Wellington has no active cases.
However, the neighbouring Cardinia Shire has recorded 11 active cases – three more than yesterday.
In total, Victoria has recorded 238 new cases of coronavirus since yesterday, with the total number of cases now at 4448.
The overall total has increased by 224, after 14 cases were reclassified – largely due to duplication.
Within Victoria, 29 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks and 209 are under investigation.
One new death has been reported since yesterday, a woman in her 90s who died in hospital. To date, 27 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.
In Victoria at the current time:
- 790 cases may indicate community transmission.
- 1931 cases are currently active in Victoria.
- 105 cases of coronavirus are in hospital, including 27 in intensive care.
- 2488 people have recovered from the virus.
- Of the total cases, 4017 cases are from metropolitan Melbourne, while 305 are from regional Victoria.
- Total cases include 2329 men and 2109 women.
- More than 1,197,300 tests have been processed.
Note, the cases per local government area are identified by the residential address provided when the case is notified.
This is not where they were infected and may not be where the case currently resides.
Numbers are correct as of 11.59pm last night but are subject to change as cases are followed up and data is analysed.
Active cases are defined as someone who has tested positive, is currently in isolation and being monitored by the Department of Health and Human Services, and who has not yet recovered.